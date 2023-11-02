Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.81 %. The stock closed at 118.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 116.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 119 and closed at 118.75. The stock reached a high of 119.1 and a low of 116. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 142,366.89 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98.15. The stock had a BSE volume of 1,913,164 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.75 on last trading day

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.