Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock plummets in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 03 Jan 2024, by -0.25 %. The stock closed at 139.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 139.55 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 140.5 and closed at 139.9. The stock had a high of 140.5 and a low of 137.05. The company has a market capitalization of 171,609.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,589,594 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 09:05 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹139.55, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹139.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 139.55 with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -0.35. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the net change is a decrease of 0.35.

03 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹139.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a volume of 2,589,594 shares and closed at a price of 139.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.