Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 03 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 03 Oct 2023, by 1.78 %. The stock closed at 126.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

The last day's open price for Tata Steel was 128.05 and the close price was 126.75. The high for the day was 129.6 and the low was 127.6. The market capitalization for Tata Steel is 157,507.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 1,949,677 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Oct 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹126.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 1,949,677 shares. The closing price for the stock was 126.75.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.