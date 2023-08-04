Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹118.25 and closed at ₹118.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹119.65 and a low of ₹117.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹144,442.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,070 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that its price is ₹118.5 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17%. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, indicating a slight increase in value.
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹118.95. It has seen a 0.55% increase in value, with a net change of 0.65.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹119.4. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the data suggests a positive movement in the Tata Steel stock.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹118.3, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.
