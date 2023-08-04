Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:45 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 118.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel's stock opened at 118.25 and closed at 118.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 119.65 and a low of 117.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 144,442.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, while the 52-week low is 95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,609,070 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:45 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.5, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹118.3

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that its price is 118.5 with a percent change of 0.17. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.17%. The net change in the stock price is 0.2, indicating a slight increase in value.

04 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.95, up 0.55% from yesterday's ₹118.3

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 118.95. It has seen a 0.55% increase in value, with a net change of 0.65.

04 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.4, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹118.3

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 119.4. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 1.1, suggesting an increase in the stock price by this amount. Overall, the data suggests a positive movement in the Tata Steel stock.

04 Aug 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.3, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹118.95

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.3, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -0.65. This indicates a decrease in the stock price compared to the previous trading session.

04 Aug 2023, 08:25 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.95 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 1,609,070. The closing price of the shares was 118.95.

