Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Drop in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹139.65 and closed at ₹139.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹139.65, while the lowest price was ₹134.35. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹166,382.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The total trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Tata Steel was 1,977,166 shares.
The Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹134.05 and a high of ₹136.95 during the current trading day.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 134.2 with a bid price of 134.75 and an offer price of 134.85. The offer quantity stands at 55000 while the bid quantity is 66000. The stock has a significant open interest of 217107000, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.35%
|3 Months
|-1.26%
|6 Months
|19.83%
|YTD
|-3.04%
|1 Year
|14.27%
The current data shows that the Tata Steel stock price is ₹134.3. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of ₹1 in the stock price.
The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is ₹135.3, with a percent change of -3.05 and a net change of -4.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.05% and ₹4.25 in value. This could be an indication of a decline in investor confidence or negative market sentiment towards Tata Steel. It is important to note that this data is based on current market conditions and can change rapidly.
On the last day of Tata Steel BSE volume, there were 1,977,166 shares traded. The closing price of the shares was ₹139.55.
