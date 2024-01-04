Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Drop in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:13 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 04 Jan 2024, by -0.74 %. The stock closed at 135.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 139.65 and closed at 139.55. The highest price reached during the day was 139.65, while the lowest price was 134.35. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 166,382.97 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15, and the 52-week low is 101.65. The total trading volume on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for Tata Steel was 1,977,166 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Jan 2024, 10:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Steel stock reached a low of 134.05 and a high of 136.95 during the current trading day.

04 Jan 2024, 10:10 AM IST Tata Steel January futures opened at 135.85 as against previous close of 135.75

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 134.2 with a bid price of 134.75 and an offer price of 134.85. The offer quantity stands at 55000 while the bid quantity is 66000. The stock has a significant open interest of 217107000, indicating strong investor interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Jan 2024, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

04 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.35%
3 Months-1.26%
6 Months19.83%
YTD-3.04%
1 Year14.27%
04 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹134.3, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹135.3

The current data shows that the Tata Steel stock price is 134.3. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1, suggesting a decrease of 1 in the stock price.

04 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹135.3, down -3.05% from yesterday's ₹139.55

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 135.3, with a percent change of -3.05 and a net change of -4.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 3.05% and 4.25 in value. This could be an indication of a decline in investor confidence or negative market sentiment towards Tata Steel. It is important to note that this data is based on current market conditions and can change rapidly.

04 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹139.55 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel BSE volume, there were 1,977,166 shares traded. The closing price of the shares was 139.55.

