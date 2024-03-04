Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 04 Mar 2024

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 04 Mar 2024, by 3.43 %. The stock closed at 150 per share. The stock is currently trading at 155.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹152 and closed at ₹150 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹156.1 and the low was ₹151. The market capitalization stood at ₹193,681.99 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹156.1 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 2,155,073 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
04 Mar 2024, 08:04:55 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹150 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,155,073 shares on the BSE, with the closing price at ₹150.
