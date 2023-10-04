Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees decline in trading

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹129 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹129, while the lowest price was ₹127.25. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹156,286.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹95. On the BSE, a total of 1,892,443 shares of Tata Steel were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹127.7 with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.3, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.3 rupees.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,892,443 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹129.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!