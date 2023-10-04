Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees decline in trading

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹129 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was ₹129, while the lowest price was ₹127.25. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹156,286.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹95. On the BSE, a total of 1,892,443 shares of Tata Steel were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.