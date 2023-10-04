Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees decline in trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.23 %. The stock closed at 128 per share. The stock is currently trading at 127.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 129 and closed at the same price. The highest price reached during the day was 129, while the lowest price was 127.25. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 156,286.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 95. On the BSE, a total of 1,892,443 shares of Tata Steel were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹127.7, down -0.23% from yesterday's ₹128

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 127.7 with a percent change of -0.23. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.23% compared to the previous day. The net change is -0.3, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 0.3 rupees.

04 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹129 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,892,443 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 129.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.