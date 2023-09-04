Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares soar on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹123.35 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹128.6, while the lowest was ₹123.3. The market capitalization of Tata Steel stands at ₹155,187.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also ₹128.6, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel on that day was 7,615,230 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹131.65, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹127.1 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹131.65, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.58% compared to the previous trading day, and the net change in the stock price is 4.55. Share Via

Tata Steel September futures opened at 130.0 as against previous close of 128.0 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 132.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 132.9, while the offer price is 133.0. The market is showing a higher interest in selling, with an offer quantity of 71,500 compared to a bid quantity of 38,500. The open interest stands at 224,647,500, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes Share Via

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹131.9, up 3.78% from yesterday's ₹127.1 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹131.9, which represents a 3.78% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.8. This indicates that Tata Steel stock has experienced a positive movement in value. Share Via

No Network

Server Issue

Internet Not Available