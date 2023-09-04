comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares soar on positive trading day

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 127.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 123.35 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was 128.6, while the lowest was 123.3. The market capitalization of Tata Steel stands at 155,187.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also 128.6, and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel on that day was 7,615,230 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:06:57 AM IST

04 Sep 2023, 10:04:48 AM IST

Tata Steel September futures opened at 130.0 as against previous close of 128.0

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 132.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 132.9, while the offer price is 133.0. The market is showing a higher interest in selling, with an offer quantity of 71,500 compared to a bid quantity of 38,500. The open interest stands at 224,647,500, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 09:46:02 AM IST

04 Sep 2023, 09:33:48 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:31:07 AM IST

