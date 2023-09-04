Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel shares soar on positive trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹123.35 and closed at the same price. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹128.6, while the lowest was ₹123.3. The market capitalization of Tata Steel stands at ₹155,187.23 crore. The stock's 52-week high is also ₹128.6, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel on that day was 7,615,230 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹131.65, with a percent change of 3.58 and a net change of 4.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.58% compared to the previous trading day, and the net change in the stock price is 4.55.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 132.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 132.9, while the offer price is 133.0. The market is showing a higher interest in selling, with an offer quantity of 71,500 compared to a bid quantity of 38,500. The open interest stands at 224,647,500, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹131.9, which represents a 3.78% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 4.8. This indicates that Tata Steel stock has experienced a positive movement in value.
The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is trading at a price of ₹127.1, with a percent change of 3.33 and a net change of 4.1. This means that the stock has increased by 3.33% from its previous close and has gained 4.1 points.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 7,615,230 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹123.
