Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 05 Feb 2024, by 1.19 %. The stock closed at 138.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 135.05 and closed at 134.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 139.6, while the lowest was 134.9. The company's market capitalization is currently at 171,763.73 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is 142.15, and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,583,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Feb 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Steel February futures opened at 140.2 as against previous close of 139.6

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 140.6. The bid price stands at 141.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 141.3. The offer quantity is 33,000, and the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 211,546,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

05 Feb 2024, 09:43 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹140.35, up 1.19% from yesterday's ₹138.7

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 140.35, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% or 1.65. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the trading day.

05 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.7%
3 Months5.58%
6 Months16.55%
YTD-0.64%
1 Year15.63%
05 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹138.7, up 2.89% from yesterday's ₹134.8

As of the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 138.7. It shows a percent change of 2.89, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 3.9, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.

05 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹134.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,583,616 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 134.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!