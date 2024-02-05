Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹135.05 and closed at ₹134.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹139.6, while the lowest was ₹134.9. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹171,763.73 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is ₹142.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,583,616 shares.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 140.6. The bid price stands at 141.25, while the offer price is slightly higher at 141.3. The offer quantity is 33,000, and the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 211,546,500.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹140.35, with a percent change of 1.19 and a net change of 1.65. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.19% or ₹1.65. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and may change throughout the trading day.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.7%
|3 Months
|5.58%
|6 Months
|16.55%
|YTD
|-0.64%
|1 Year
|15.63%
As of the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is ₹138.7. It shows a percent change of 2.89, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 3.9, which represents the actual increase in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,583,616 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹134.8.
