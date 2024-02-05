Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹135.05 and closed at ₹134.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹139.6, while the lowest was ₹134.9. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹171,763.73 crore. The 52-week high for Tata Steel is ₹142.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 4,583,616 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.