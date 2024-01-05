Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.78 %. The stock closed at 135.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.25 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 136.95 and closed at 135.3. The highest price reached during the day was 136.95, while the lowest price was 134. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 165,091.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 142.15 and 101.65, respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on the last day was 1,937,216.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹134.25, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹135.3

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 134.25. There has been a percent change of -0.78 and a net change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.78% and by 1.05.

05 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹135.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,937,216 shares with a closing price of 135.3.

