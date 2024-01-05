Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹136.95 and closed at ₹135.3. The highest price reached during the day was ₹136.95, while the lowest price was ₹134. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹165,091.75 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹142.15 and ₹101.65, respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on the last day was 1,937,216.

