Active Stocks
Tue Mar 05 2024 09:07:13
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,031.70 4.51%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 153.85 0.49%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 355.40 0.45%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 292.45 -0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 770.00 -0.28%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Takes a Hit, Trading in the Red Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Takes a Hit, Trading in the Red Today

1 min read . Updated: 05 Mar 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 155.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price opened at 155.25 and closed at 155.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 155.25, while the low was 151.05. The market capitalization stood at 191,122.87 crore. The 52-week high was 150.65, and the 52-week low was 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,592,454 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Mar 2024, 09:04:17 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.1, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹155.15

As per the current data, Tata Steel stock is trading at 153.1 with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.

05 Mar 2024, 08:03:50 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹155.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 3,592,454 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of 155.15.

