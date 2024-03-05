Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Takes a Hit, Trading in the Red Today

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 05 Mar 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 155.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 153.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price opened at ₹155.25 and closed at ₹155.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹155.25, while the low was ₹151.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹191,122.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹150.65, and the 52-week low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,592,454 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Mar 2024, 09:04:17 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹153.1, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹155.15
As per the current data, Tata Steel stock is trading at ₹153.1 with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.
05 Mar 2024, 08:03:50 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹155.15 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 3,592,454 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) with a closing price of ₹155.15.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!