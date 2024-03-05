Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Takes a Hit, Trading in the Red Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock price opened at ₹155.25 and closed at ₹155.15 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹155.25, while the low was ₹151.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹191,122.87 crore. The 52-week high was ₹150.65, and the 52-week low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,592,454 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As per the current data, Tata Steel stock is trading at ₹153.1 with a percent change of -1.32 and a net change of -2.05. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for any further changes.
