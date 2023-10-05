Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 05 Oct 2023, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 128 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.3 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

The Tata Steel stock opened at 127.7 and closed at 128 on the last day. The highest price recorded during the day was 127.7, while the lowest price was 124.55. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 152,989.46 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 98. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 1,730,924.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹128 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,730,924 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 128.

