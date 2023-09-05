Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 3.11 %. The stock closed at 127.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 131.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel's open price was 128.85 and the close price was 127.1. The stock's high for the day was 132.85 and the low was 128.85. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 160,010.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 128.6 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 5,352,314.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:07 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹127.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 5,352,314. The closing price of the shares was 127.1.

