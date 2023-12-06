Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 06 Dec 2023

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
06 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST
Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹131.6, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹130.95
06 Dec 2023, 09:31 AM IST
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.74%
|3 Months
|-5.15%
|6 Months
|20.73%
|YTD
|16.82%
|1 Year
|13.6%
06 Dec 2023, 09:12 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹131.6, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹130.95
06 Dec 2023, 08:01 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹130.95 on last trading day