Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Shows Promising Gains

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 06 Feb 2024, by 1.13 %. The stock closed at 141.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 140 and closed at 138.7. The stock had a high of 143.3 and a low of 139.4 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 1,75,231.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares was 8,008,147.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Feb 2024, 09:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹143.1, up 1.13% from yesterday's ₹141.5

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 143.1, with a percent change of 1.13. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.13% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 1.6, indicating that the stock price has increased by 1.6.

06 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹138.7 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel's trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,008,147. The closing price of the shares was 138.7.

