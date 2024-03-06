Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock drops as market trends turn bearish

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 151.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹153.85 and closed at ₹153.1 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached was ₹154 and the lowest was ₹150.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,562.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹155.25 and the low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,665,016 shares traded.
06 Mar 2024, 10:01:42 AM IST
Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.15 as against previous close of 152.8
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 150.1 with a bid price of 150.85 and an offer price of 150.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 22000 and a bid quantity of 27500. The open interest stands at 210551000. Investors are closely monitoring these levels for potential trading opportunities.
