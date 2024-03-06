Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock drops as market trends turn bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 06 Mar 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 151.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 149.85 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 153.85 and closed at 153.1 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached was 154 and the lowest was 150.8. The market capitalization stood at 189,562.43 crore. The 52-week high was 155.25 and the low was 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,665,016 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Mar 2024, 10:01 AM IST Tata Steel March futures opened at 152.15 as against previous close of 152.8

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 150.1 with a bid price of 150.85 and an offer price of 150.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 22000 and a bid quantity of 27500. The open interest stands at 210551000. Investors are closely monitoring these levels for potential trading opportunities.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

06 Mar 2024, 09:51 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

06 Mar 2024, 09:48 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹149.85, down -1.32% from yesterday's ₹151.85

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 149.85 with a percent change of -1.32% and a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 09:34 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.89%
3 Months8.53%
6 Months15.3%
YTD8.78%
1 Year43.73%
06 Mar 2024, 09:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹151.85, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹153.1

Tata Steel stock is currently trading at 151.85 with a net change of -1.25 and a percent change of -0.82. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

06 Mar 2024, 08:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹153.1 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume was 2,665,016 shares with a closing price of 153.1.

