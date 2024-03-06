Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel stock drops as market trends turn bearish

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹153.85 and closed at ₹153.1 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached was ₹154 and the lowest was ₹150.8. The market capitalization stood at ₹189,562.43 crore. The 52-week high was ₹155.25 and the low was ₹101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 2,665,016 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 150.1 with a bid price of 150.85 and an offer price of 150.95. The stock has an offer quantity of 22000 and a bid quantity of 27500. The open interest stands at 210551000. Investors are closely monitoring these levels for potential trading opportunities.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹149.85 with a percent change of -1.32% and a net change of -2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.89%
|3 Months
|8.53%
|6 Months
|15.3%
|YTD
|8.78%
|1 Year
|43.73%
Tata Steel stock is currently trading at ₹151.85 with a net change of -1.25 and a percent change of -0.82. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume was 2,665,016 shares with a closing price of ₹153.1.
