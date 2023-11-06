Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹118.3 and closed at ₹118.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹118.6, while the lowest price was ₹117.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹143,358.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹134.85 and ₹98.15, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973,112 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.17%
|3 Months
|0.65%
|6 Months
|7.96%
|YTD
|4.13%
|1 Year
|15.0%
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹117.65. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.35.
