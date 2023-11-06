Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 117.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 117.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

Tata Steel's stock opened at 118.3 and closed at 118.15 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 118.6, while the lowest price was 117.05. The company's market capitalization is 143,358.63 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 134.85 and 98.15, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 3,973,112 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.17%
3 Months0.65%
6 Months7.96%
YTD4.13%
1 Year15.0%
06 Nov 2023, 09:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹117.65, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹117.3

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 117.65. There has been a slight increase in the stock price with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.35.

06 Nov 2023, 08:24 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.15 on last trading day

On the last day of Tata Steel trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 3,973,112. The closing price for the day was 118.15.

