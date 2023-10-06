Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 06 Oct 2023, by 0.72 %. The stock closed at 125.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 126.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 126.45 and the close price was 125.3. The stock had a high of 126.45 and a low of 124.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 152,928.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, while the 52-week low is 98. The BSE volume for Tata Steel on that day was 1,603,713 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹126.15, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹125.25

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 126.15 with a percent change of 0.72. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.9, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.

06 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,603,713 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 125.3 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.