Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹126.45 and the close price was ₹125.3. The stock had a high of ₹126.45 and a low of ₹124.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹152,928.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, while the 52-week low is ₹98. The BSE volume for Tata Steel on that day was 1,603,713 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is ₹126.15 with a percent change of 0.72. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 0.9, suggesting a slight increase in the stock price.
