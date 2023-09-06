Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹131.7 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹132.4 and a low of ₹128.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently ₹160,803.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹132.85, while the 52-week low is ₹95. The total BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on this day was 1,923,641.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
As of the current data, Tata Steel's stock price is ₹130.1, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The net change in the stock price is -1.6.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|10.16%
|3 Months
|15.34%
|6 Months
|24.66%
|YTD
|16.91%
|1 Year
|23.2%
Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is ₹131.7. There has been no change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change and net change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable at its current level.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,923,641 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹131.7.
