Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plunges on Negative Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -1.21 %. The stock closed at 131.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel's stock opened at 131.7 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 132.4 and a low of 128.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently 160,803.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.85, while the 52-week low is 95. The total BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on this day was 1,923,641.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹130.1, down -1.21% from yesterday's ₹131.7

As of the current data, Tata Steel's stock price is 130.1, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The net change in the stock price is -1.6.

06 Sep 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week10.16%
3 Months15.34%
6 Months24.66%
YTD16.91%
1 Year23.2%
06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹131.7, up 0% from yesterday's ₹131.7

Based on the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 131.7. There has been no change in the stock price, resulting in a percent change and net change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable at its current level.

06 Sep 2023, 08:20 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹131.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a trading volume of 1,923,641 shares. The closing price for the day was 131.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.