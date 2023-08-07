comScore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Plummet in Today's Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Plummet in Today's Trading Session

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:49 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 07 Aug 2023, by -0.08 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.9 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 119.2 and closed at 118.3. The stock reached a high of 119.8 and a low of 118. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 145297.25 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 124.3 and 95 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1598511 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:49:51 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹119

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.9 with a percent change of -0.08. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, which means the stock has decreased by 0.1 points.

07 Aug 2023, 10:30:54 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.8, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹119

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.8, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.2. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:15:13 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.7, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹119

As per the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 118.7. There has been a decrease of 0.25% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -0.3. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:00:53 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.35, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹119

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.35. There has been a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.65, also indicating a decrease. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

07 Aug 2023, 09:46:02 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.55, down -0.38% from yesterday's ₹119

The current data shows that Tata Steel stock is priced at 118.55, with a percent change of -0.38 and a net change of -0.45. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:35:40 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.05, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹119.0

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.05. There has been a percent change of -0.8, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 09:34:09 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:20:40 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.9, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹119

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.9 with a percent change of -0.08. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.08% from its previous value. The net change is -0.1, indicating a decrease of 0.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock price for Tata Steel has slightly decreased.

07 Aug 2023, 09:03:07 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119, up 0.59% from yesterday's ₹118.3

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 119. There has been a percent change of 0.59, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock is showing a positive trend.

07 Aug 2023, 08:10:49 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.3 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Tata Steel on the BSE was 1,598,511 shares, and the closing price was 118.3.

