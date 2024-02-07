Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 07 Feb 2024, by 1.17 %. The stock closed at 144.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 146.4 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 143.1 and closed at 141.5. The highest price reached during the day was 145.1, while the lowest price was 140.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 179,194.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 143.3, and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,156,149 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹146.4, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹144.7

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 146.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.17% and has gone up by 1.7 in terms of price.

07 Feb 2024, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.39%
3 Months8.76%
6 Months22.43%
YTD3.62%
1 Year23.16%
07 Feb 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹144.7, up 2.26% from yesterday's ₹141.5

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 144.7, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with a slight increase in both percentage and net change. Overall, this suggests that Tata Steel stock is performing well in the market.

07 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹141.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,156,149 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 141.5.

