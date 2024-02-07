Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Surges in Trading

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹143.1 and closed at ₹141.5. The highest price reached during the day was ₹145.1, while the lowest price was ₹140.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹179,194.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹143.3, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 2,156,149 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current price of Tata Steel stock is ₹146.4, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.7. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.17% and has gone up by 1.7 in terms of price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.39%
|3 Months
|8.76%
|6 Months
|22.43%
|YTD
|3.62%
|1 Year
|23.16%
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹144.7, with a percent change of 2.26 and a net change of 3.2. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with a slight increase in both percentage and net change. Overall, this suggests that Tata Steel stock is performing well in the market.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,156,149 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹141.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!