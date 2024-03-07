Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Dip in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 07 Mar 2024, by -0.33 %. The stock closed at 151.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : Tata Steel's stock opened at 151.95 and closed at 151.85 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 152.65, while the lowest was 147.9. The market capitalization stood at 188,938.25 crore. The 52-week high was 155.25 and the low was 101.65. The BSE volume for the day was 3,541,822 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹151.35, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹151.85

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 151.35 with a percent change of -0.33% and a net change of -0.5.

07 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹151.85 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel's BSE volume was 3,541,822 shares with a closing price of 151.85.

