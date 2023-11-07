Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹118.9 and the close price was ₹117.3. The stock had a high of ₹119.65 and a low of ₹117.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹145,925.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹98.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,088,729 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.6, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹119.4 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹119.6. There has been a 0.17 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 753.9 0.4 0.05 840.0 649.75 181264.43 Tata Steel 119.75 0.35 0.29 134.85 101.6 146212.99 Jindal Steel & Power 627.05 3.9 0.63 722.15 471.45 63964.62 APL Apollo Tubes 1564.25 -27.85 -1.75 1806.2 990.0 43381.47 Jindal Stainless 447.8 0.6 0.13 541.45 153.01 36873.4

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range The Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹118.4 and a high of ₹119.8 on the current day.

Tata Steel November futures opened at 119.95 as against previous close of 120.1 Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 119.7 with a bid price of 119.75 and an offer price of 119.75. The offer quantity stands at 11,000 and the bid quantity at 44,000. The stock's open interest is recorded at 194,568,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel Live Updates TATA STEEL More Information

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹117.3 The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹119.4. It has seen a percent change of 1.79, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.1, suggesting a positive movement.

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.21% 3 Months 2.0% 6 Months 8.99% YTD 5.99% 1 Year 13.99%

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹117.3 The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹119.4, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.79% and has gained 2.1 points.

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹117.3 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 2,088,729 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹117.3.