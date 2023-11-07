comScore
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today

4 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.17 %. The stock closed at 119.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.6 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 118.9 and the close price was 117.3. The stock had a high of 119.65 and a low of 117.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 145,925.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,088,729 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:33:25 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.6, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹119.4

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 119.6. There has been a 0.17 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change is 0.2, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock price.

07 Nov 2023, 10:31:08 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel753.90.40.05840.0649.75181264.43
Tata Steel119.750.350.29134.85101.6146212.99
Jindal Steel & Power627.053.90.63722.15471.4563964.62
APL Apollo Tubes1564.25-27.85-1.751806.2990.043381.47
Jindal Stainless447.80.60.13541.45153.0136873.4
07 Nov 2023, 10:23:46 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The Tata Steel stock reached a low of 118.4 and a high of 119.8 on the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 10:18:35 AM IST

Tata Steel November futures opened at 119.95 as against previous close of 120.1

Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 119.7 with a bid price of 119.75 and an offer price of 119.75. The offer quantity stands at 11,000 and the bid quantity at 44,000. The stock's open interest is recorded at 194,568,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 09:57:04 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:56:07 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹117.3

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 119.4. It has seen a percent change of 1.79, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2.1, suggesting a positive movement.

07 Nov 2023, 09:38:16 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.21%
3 Months2.0%
6 Months8.99%
YTD5.99%
1 Year13.99%
07 Nov 2023, 09:14:09 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.4, up 1.79% from yesterday's ₹117.3

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 119.4, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.79% and has gained 2.1 points.

07 Nov 2023, 08:08:43 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹117.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 2,088,729 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 117.3.

