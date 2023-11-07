Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Soars in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹118.9 and the close price was ₹117.3. The stock had a high of ₹119.65 and a low of ₹117.5. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹145,925.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹98.15. The BSE volume for the stock was 2,088,729 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|753.9
|0.4
|0.05
|840.0
|649.75
|181264.43
|Tata Steel
|119.75
|0.35
|0.29
|134.85
|101.6
|146212.99
|Jindal Steel & Power
|627.05
|3.9
|0.63
|722.15
|471.45
|63964.62
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1564.25
|-27.85
|-1.75
|1806.2
|990.0
|43381.47
|Jindal Stainless
|447.8
|0.6
|0.13
|541.45
|153.01
|36873.4
The Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹118.4 and a high of ₹119.8 on the current day.
Tata Steel's spot price is currently at 119.7 with a bid price of 119.75 and an offer price of 119.75. The offer quantity stands at 11,000 and the bid quantity at 44,000. The stock's open interest is recorded at 194,568,000.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.21%
|3 Months
|2.0%
|6 Months
|8.99%
|YTD
|5.99%
|1 Year
|13.99%
The current stock price of Tata Steel is ₹119.4, with a percent change of 1.79 and a net change of 2.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.79% and has gained 2.1 points.
