e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 07 Sep 2023, by -1.67 %. The stock closed at 131.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 129.5 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

The last day of trading for Tata Steel saw an open price of 132.4 and a close price of 131.7. The stock reached a high of 132.45 and a low of 128.2. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 158,117.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 132.85 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel on this day was 2,408,629 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Sep 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹129.5, down -1.67% from yesterday's ₹131.7

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 129.5, with a percent change of -1.67 and a net change of -2.2. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.67% and the actual decrease in price is 2.2.

07 Sep 2023, 08:28 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹131.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,408,629 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 131.7.

