Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 08 Aug 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 119 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.8 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 119.3 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 119.5 and a low of 118 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 145,053.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel on that day was 1,800,625 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:02 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119 yesterday

On the last day, the BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,800,625 shares, and the closing price was 119.

