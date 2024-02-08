Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stocks Plummet Amidst Market Turmoil

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 08 Feb 2024, by -0.24 %. The stock closed at 144.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 144.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 147 and closed at 144.7. The stock reached a high of 147.35 and a low of 144. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 178,760.59 crores. The 52-week high is 145.1 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares was 4,419,509.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹144.35, down -0.24% from yesterday's ₹144.7

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 144.35. There has been a percentage change of -0.24, indicating a slight decrease in the stock value. The net change is -0.35, indicating a decrease of 0.35 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the Tata Steel stock value.

08 Feb 2024, 08:10 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹144.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 4,419,509 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 144.7.

