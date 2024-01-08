Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at ₹135.15 and closed at ₹134.25. The highest price reached during the day was ₹135.95, while the lowest price was ₹132.9. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹164,353.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹142.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 3,968,146 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
