Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 08 Jan 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 134.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 133.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 135.15 and closed at 134.25. The highest price reached during the day was 135.95, while the lowest price was 132.9. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 164,353.91 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 142.15, and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares on that day was 3,968,146 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹134.25 on last trading day

On the last trading day, Tata Steel had a volume of 3,968,146 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on that day was 134.25.

