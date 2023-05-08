Tata Steel sees upward trend in trading today

Tata Steel's open price on the last day was ₹109.1 and the close price was ₹108.65. The high for the day was ₹109.5 and the low was ₹108.35. The market capitalization was ₹133,459.18 crore. The 52-week high was ₹133.0 and the 52-week low was ₹82.71. The BSE volume was 423,044 shares.

Tata Steel trading at ₹109.65, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹108.65 Tata Steel stock is currently priced at ₹109.65 with a 0.92% increase in percentage change and a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in value. However, further analysis of market trends and company performance is necessary to determine the long-term potential of the stock. Share Via

Tata Steel trading at ₹109.5, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹108.65 As of now, the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹109.5 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, more information is needed to fully understand the performance of Tata Steel in the market. Share Via

Tata Steel trading at ₹109.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹108.65 Tata Steel's stock price is currently at ₹109.6 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 0.95. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further context or comparison to previous data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. Share Via

Tata Steel trading at ₹109.3, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹108.65 As of the current data, Tata Steel's stock price is at ₹109.3 with a 0.6% change and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. However, without additional context regarding the stock's historical performance and the current market conditions, it is difficult to draw any significant conclusions about the company's stock performance. Share Via

Tata Steel closed at ₹108.65 yesterday On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 423,281 shares were traded at a closing price of ₹108.65. Share Via