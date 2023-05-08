Home/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel sees upward trend in trading today
Tata Steel sees upward trend in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 11:28 AM IST Livemint
Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

The opening price of Tata Steel is 109.1. The highest price reached during the current session is 109.65, while the lowest is 108.35.

Tata Steel's open price on the last day was 109.1 and the close price was 108.65. The high for the day was 109.5 and the low was 108.35. The market capitalization was 133,459.18 crore. The 52-week high was 133.0 and the 52-week low was 82.71. The BSE volume was 423,044 shares.

08 May 2023, 11:28:10 AM IST

Tata Steel trading at ₹109.65, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹108.65

Tata Steel stock is currently priced at 109.65 with a 0.92% increase in percentage change and a net change of 1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight upward movement in value. However, further analysis of market trends and company performance is necessary to determine the long-term potential of the stock.

08 May 2023, 11:17:09 AM IST

Tata Steel trading at ₹109.5, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹108.65

As of now, the stock price of Tata Steel is 109.5 with a percent change of 0.78 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value. However, more information is needed to fully understand the performance of Tata Steel in the market.

08 May 2023, 10:53:44 AM IST

Tata Steel trading at ₹109.6, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹108.65

Tata Steel's stock price is currently at 109.6 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 0.95. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without further context or comparison to previous data, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change.

08 May 2023, 10:32:53 AM IST

Tata Steel trading at ₹109.3, up 0.6% from yesterday's ₹108.65

As of the current data, Tata Steel's stock price is at 109.3 with a 0.6% change and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock's value. However, without additional context regarding the stock's historical performance and the current market conditions, it is difficult to draw any significant conclusions about the company's stock performance.

08 May 2023, 10:17:55 AM IST

Tata Steel closed at ₹108.65 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, a total of 423,281 shares were traded at a closing price of 108.65.

