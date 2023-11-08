Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at ₹119.4 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was ₹120.2, while the low was ₹118.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at ₹146,352.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares was 2,208,138.
Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.95, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹119.75
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹118.95. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decline in the stock by this amount.
Top active options for Tata Steel
Top active call options for Tata Steel at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (-7.27%) & ₹0.95 (-9.52%) respectively.
Top active put options for Tata Steel at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.6 (-4.0%) & ₹0.85 (-0.0%) respectively.
Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|JSW Steel
|752.55
|4.9
|0.66
|840.0
|649.75
|180939.84
|Tata Steel
|119.3
|-0.45
|-0.38
|134.85
|101.6
|145663.55
|Jindal Steel & Power
|628.45
|-2.35
|-0.37
|722.15
|471.45
|64107.44
|APL Apollo Tubes
|1614.25
|49.3
|3.15
|1806.2
|990.0
|44768.13
|Jindal Stainless
|470.0
|17.0
|3.75
|541.45
|153.01
|38701.43
Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹119.1 and a high of ₹120.45 today.
Tata Steel November futures opened at 120.7 as against previous close of 120.2
Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 119.35. The bid price for the stock is 119.85, with a bid quantity of 44000. The offer price is 119.95, with an offer quantity of 44000. The stock has a high open interest of 192703500.
Tata Steel Live Updates
TATA STEEL
TATA STEEL
Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.76%
|3 Months
|2.68%
|6 Months
|9.22%
|YTD
|6.21%
|1 Year
|12.14%
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.4 on last trading day
On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,208,138 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹119.4.
