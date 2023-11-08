Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 11:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 08 Nov 2023, by -0.67 %. The stock closed at 119.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.95 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel opened at 119.4 and closed at the same price. The high for the day was 120.2, while the low was 118.4. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is currently at 146,352.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel shares was 2,208,138.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 11:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.95, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹119.75

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 118.95. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decline in the stock by this amount.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Tata Steel

Top active call options for Tata Steel at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.55 (-7.27%) & 0.95 (-9.52%) respectively.

Top active put options for Tata Steel at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of 120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 2.6 (-4.0%) & 0.85 (-0.0%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:42 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
JSW Steel752.554.90.66840.0649.75180939.84
Tata Steel119.3-0.45-0.38134.85101.6145663.55
Jindal Steel & Power628.45-2.35-0.37722.15471.4564107.44
APL Apollo Tubes1614.2549.33.151806.2990.044768.13
Jindal Stainless470.017.03.75541.45153.0138701.43
08 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.35, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹119.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 119.35. There has been a percent change of -0.33, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is -0.4, which further confirms the decrease.

08 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 119.1 and a high of 120.45 today.

08 Nov 2023, 10:16 AM IST Tata Steel November futures opened at 120.7 as against previous close of 120.2

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 119.35. The bid price for the stock is 119.85, with a bid quantity of 44000. The offer price is 119.95, with an offer quantity of 44000. The stock has a high open interest of 192703500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.2, down -0.46% from yesterday's ₹119.75

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 119.2, with a percent change of -0.46 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.46% and the net change is a decrease of 0.55 points. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

08 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.76%
3 Months2.68%
6 Months9.22%
YTD6.21%
1 Year12.14%
08 Nov 2023, 09:18 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.8, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹119.75

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 119.8. There has been a 0.04 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.05.

08 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 2,208,138 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 119.4.

