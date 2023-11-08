Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹118.95, down -0.67% from yesterday's ₹119.75 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹118.95. There has been a percent change of -0.67, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.8, suggesting a decline in the stock by this amount.

Top active options for Tata Steel Top active call options for Tata Steel at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹125.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.55 (-7.27%) & ₹0.95 (-9.52%) respectively. Top active put options for Tata Steel at 08 Nov 10:43 were at strike price of ₹120.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹115.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹2.6 (-4.0%) & ₹0.85 (-0.0%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Tata Steel share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap JSW Steel 752.55 4.9 0.66 840.0 649.75 180939.84 Tata Steel 119.3 -0.45 -0.38 134.85 101.6 145663.55 Jindal Steel & Power 628.45 -2.35 -0.37 722.15 471.45 64107.44 APL Apollo Tubes 1614.25 49.3 3.15 1806.2 990.0 44768.13 Jindal Stainless 470.0 17.0 3.75 541.45 153.01 38701.43

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹119.1 and a high of ₹120.45 today.

Tata Steel November futures opened at 120.7 as against previous close of 120.2 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 119.35. The bid price for the stock is 119.85, with a bid quantity of 44000. The offer price is 119.95, with an offer quantity of 44000. The stock has a high open interest of 192703500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Steel Live Updates

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.76% 3 Months 2.68% 6 Months 9.22% YTD 6.21% 1 Year 12.14%

