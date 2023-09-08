Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Soar as Positive Trading Continues

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹129.85 and closed at ₹129.5. The stock reached a high of ₹130.8 and a low of ₹128.6. The market capitalization of the company is ₹158,911.24 crore. The 52-week high is ₹132.85 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,129,177 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹130.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹130.15 The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹130.45. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

Tata Steel September futures opened at 131.35 as against previous close of 130.55 Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 130.3. The bid price is 130.6 and the offer price is 130.7. The offer quantity is 38,500 and the bid quantity is 33,000. The open interest is 206,998,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 5.9% 3 Months 11.06% 6 Months 20.29% YTD 15.53% 1 Year 20.96%

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹130.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹129.5 As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹130.15. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹129.5 on last trading day On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,129,177 shares, with a closing price of ₹129.5 per share.