Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Shares Soar as Positive Trading Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 130.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 130.45 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 129.85 and closed at 129.5. The stock reached a high of 130.8 and a low of 128.6. The market capitalization of the company is 158,911.24 crore. The 52-week high is 132.85 and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for the day was 1,129,177 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Sep 2023, 10:11 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹130.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹130.15

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price of the stock is 130.45. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.3.

08 Sep 2023, 10:04 AM IST Tata Steel September futures opened at 131.35 as against previous close of 130.55

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 130.3. The bid price is 130.6 and the offer price is 130.7. The offer quantity is 38,500 and the bid quantity is 33,000. The open interest is 206,998,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Sep 2023, 09:50 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹130.45, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹130.15

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 130.45. There has been a 0.23 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.3.

08 Sep 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.9%
3 Months11.06%
6 Months20.29%
YTD15.53%
1 Year20.96%
08 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

08 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹130.15, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹129.5

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 130.15. There has been a 0.5 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

08 Sep 2023, 08:16 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹129.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,129,177 shares, with a closing price of 129.5 per share.

