Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 09 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Steel stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 118.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹118.85 and closed at ₹118.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹119.5, while the lowest price was ₹117.85. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹144,198.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3, and the 52-week low is ₹95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 910,235 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
09 Aug 2023, 08:00:33 AM IST
Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.8 yesterday
On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 910,235 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹118.8.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!