Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.59 %. The stock closed at 118.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 118.85 and closed at 118.8. The highest price reached during the day was 119.5, while the lowest price was 117.85. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 144,198.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, and the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 910,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹118.8 yesterday

On the last day, the volume of Tata Steel shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 910,235 shares. The closing price for the day was 118.8.

