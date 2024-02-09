Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Tata Steel was ₹146.1 and the closing price was ₹144.35. The stock reached a high of ₹146.1 and a low of ₹143.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹177,955.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹147.35 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,596,455 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.