Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 144.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.7 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, the opening price of Tata Steel was 146.1 and the closing price was 144.35. The stock reached a high of 146.1 and a low of 143.05 during the day. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 177,955.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 147.35 and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,596,455 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:09 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹144.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a trading volume of 1,596,455 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 144.35.

