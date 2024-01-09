Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹135.45 and closed at ₹133.65. The stock reached a high of ₹135.9 and a low of ₹131.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹162,386.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,616,375 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Tata Steel stock reached a low of ₹132.5 and a high of ₹133.65 on the current day.
Tata Steel, one of the leading steel manufacturers, currently has a spot price of 132.8. The bid price stands at 132.95, while the offer price is 133.0. The offer quantity is 22000, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for Tata Steel is 230774500.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹132.65. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-5.61%
|3 Months
|-2.15%
|6 Months
|14.48%
|YTD
|-5.44%
|1 Year
|14.14%
As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at ₹132.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.2%, resulting in a net change of -1.6.
On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 3,616,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹133.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!