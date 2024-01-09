Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹135.45 and closed at ₹133.65. The stock reached a high of ₹135.9 and a low of ₹131.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹162,386.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15, and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,616,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.