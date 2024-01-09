Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:19 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.45 %. The stock closed at 132.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 132.65 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 135.45 and closed at 133.65. The stock reached a high of 135.9 and a low of 131.8. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 162,386.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15, and the 52-week low is 101.65. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,616,375 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:19 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Tata Steel stock reached a low of 132.5 and a high of 133.65 on the current day.

09 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Tata Steel January futures opened at 133.5 as against previous close of 132.3

Tata Steel, one of the leading steel manufacturers, currently has a spot price of 132.8. The bid price stands at 132.95, while the offer price is 133.0. The offer quantity is 22000, matching the bid quantity. The open interest for Tata Steel is 230774500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:58 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹132.65, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹132.05

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 132.65. There has been a percent change of 0.45, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.6, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

09 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-5.61%
3 Months-2.15%
6 Months14.48%
YTD-5.44%
1 Year14.14%
09 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹132.05, down -1.2% from yesterday's ₹133.65

As of the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 132.05. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 1.2%, resulting in a net change of -1.6.

09 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a volume of 3,616,375 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 133.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.