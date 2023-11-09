Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹119.95 and closed at ₹119.75. The stock had a high of ₹120.45 and a low of ₹118.55. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹145,497.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,440,855 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.1%
|3 Months
|0.6%
|6 Months
|8.97%
|YTD
|5.68%
|1 Year
|11.57%
As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is ₹119.05 with a percent change of -0.58. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,440,855. The closing price for the shares was ₹119.75.
