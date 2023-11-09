Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Tata Steel stock price went down today, 09 Nov 2023, by -0.58 %. The stock closed at 119.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 119.05 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 119.95 and closed at 119.75. The stock had a high of 120.45 and a low of 118.55. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 145,497.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 101.6. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,440,855 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST Tata Steel share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.1%
3 Months0.6%
6 Months8.97%
YTD5.68%
1 Year11.57%
09 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹119.05, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹119.75

As of the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 119.05 with a percent change of -0.58. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.7, suggesting a decrease of 0.7 in the stock price.

09 Nov 2023, 08:21 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹119.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,440,855. The closing price for the shares was 119.75.

