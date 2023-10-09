comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Market Decline

3 min read . Updated: 09 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -1.23 %. The stock closed at 125.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 124.35 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 126.15 and closed at 125.25. The stock had a high of 127 and a low of 125.1. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 153,722.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85 and the 52-week low is 98. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,711,667 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:17:02 AM IST

Tata Steel share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Tata Steel stock today was 122.5, while the high price reached 124.85.

09 Oct 2023, 10:12:53 AM IST

Tata Steel October futures opened at 125.3 as against previous close of 126.1

Tata Steel, currently trading at a spot price of 124.45, has a bid price of 124.75 and an offer price of 124.8. The offer quantity stands at 38,500, while the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 194,700,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:53:58 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹124.35, down -1.23% from yesterday's ₹125.9

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 124.35. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:53:13 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:15:37 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹123.95, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹125.9

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 123.95, which represents a decrease of 1.55%. The net change is -1.95, indicating a decline in the stock price.

09 Oct 2023, 08:10:57 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹125.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,711,667 shares with a closing price of 125.25.

