Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Plummets on Market Decline

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹126.15 and closed at ₹125.25. The stock had a high of ₹127 and a low of ₹125.1. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹153,722.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85 and the 52-week low is ₹98. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,711,667 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Tata Steel stock today was ₹122.5, while the high price reached ₹124.85.
Tata Steel, currently trading at a spot price of 124.45, has a bid price of 124.75 and an offer price of 124.8. The offer quantity stands at 38,500, while the bid quantity is 5,500. The open interest for Tata Steel is at 194,700,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is ₹124.35. There has been a percent change of -1.23, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.55, which further confirms the decrease in the stock price.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is ₹123.95, which represents a decrease of 1.55%. The net change is -1.95, indicating a decline in the stock price.
On the last day, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,711,667 shares with a closing price of ₹125.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!