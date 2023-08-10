Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:12 AM ISTLivemint
Tata Steel stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 1.74 %. The stock closed at 118.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹118.1 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹120.5 and a low of ₹116.9 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹146701.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,488 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
