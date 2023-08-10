Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at ₹118.1 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹120.5 and a low of ₹116.9 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹146701.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹124.3 and the 52-week low is ₹95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,488 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.