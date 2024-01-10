Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 133.5, close price was 132.05, high was 134.7, and low was 132.5. The market capitalization was 164,353.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were 142.15 and 101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,338,783 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹133.65, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹132.05

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is at 133.65. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.6, which suggests that the stock has gained 1.6 points. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Steel stock has seen a positive movement in its value.

