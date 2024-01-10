Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel sees gains in trading today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹133.5, close price was ₹132.05, high was ₹134.7, and low was ₹132.5. The market capitalization was ₹164,353.91 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹142.15 and ₹101.65 respectively. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 3,338,783 shares.
The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is at ₹133.65. There has been a percent change of 1.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 1.6, which suggests that the stock has gained 1.6 points. Overall, the data suggests that Tata Steel stock has seen a positive movement in its value.
