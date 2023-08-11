Hello User
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel's stock soars in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:47 AM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 120 per share. The stock is currently trading at 120 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel opened at 120.15 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 120.6 and a low of 119.25. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 146,518.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, while the 52-week low is 95. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,009,300 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 120. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST Tata Steel Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.52%
3 Months4.18%
6 Months7.87%
YTD6.52%
1 Year9.89%
11 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Tata Steel Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Tata Steel August futures opened at 120.55 as against previous close of 120.35

Tata Steel is currently trading at a spot price of 119.8. The bid price stands at 120.1 with a bid quantity of 16500. The offer price is 120.3, with an offer quantity of 5500. The open interest for the stock is at 216254500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

The current data for Tata Steel stock indicates that the stock price is 120. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.12. The net change in the stock price is -0.15. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had a BSE volume of 1,009,300 shares with a closing price of 120.15.

