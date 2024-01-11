Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had an open price of ₹134 and a close price of ₹133.65. The stock reached a high of ₹134.75 and a low of ₹132.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹164,907.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹142.15 and the 52-week low is ₹101.65. On the BSE, there were 4,170,486 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.