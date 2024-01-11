Hello User
Tata Steel Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 133.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 134.1 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel Stock Price Today

Tata Steel Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Tata Steel had an open price of 134 and a close price of 133.65. The stock reached a high of 134.75 and a low of 132.1. The company has a market capitalization of 164,907.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 142.15 and the 52-week low is 101.65. On the BSE, there were 4,170,486 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹133.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4,170,486. The closing price for the shares was 133.65.

