Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at 115.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's 115.35
Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel closed today at ₹115.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹115.35

1 min read . Updated: 11 Jul 2023, 04:08 PM IST Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.17 %. The stock closed at 115.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 115.15 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata SteelPremium
Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's stock opened at 112 and closed at 111.6. The highest price recorded during the day was 115.7, while the lowest was 111.6. The market capitalization of Tata Steel was 140,840.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 124.3, and the 52-week low is 83.83. The company's stock had a trading volume of 7,669,368 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:08:45 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel closed today at ₹115.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹115.35

Today, the closing price of Tata Steel stock was 115.15, which represents a decrease of 0.17% from the previous day's closing price of 115.35. The net change in the stock price was -0.2.

11 Jul 2023, 03:21:50 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.05, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.05. There has been a percent change of -0.26, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.3, suggesting that the stock has decreased by 0.3 units. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value based on this data.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00:59 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The stock price of Tata Steel is currently 115.5, with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.13% from its previous value and has gained 0.15 points.

11 Jul 2023, 02:52:57 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹115.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is at 115.45. There has been a 0.09 percent change, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a small positive movement in the stock.

Click here for Tata Steel Key Metrics

11 Jul 2023, 02:31:36 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that its price is 115.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.13% and the net change is a positive 0.15. Overall, this indicates a minor positive movement in the stock price of Tata Steel.

11 Jul 2023, 02:18:22 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.6. There has been a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.25.

11 Jul 2023, 02:08:03 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.7, with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.35. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.3% and the net change in price is 0.35. Overall, the stock price of Tata Steel has seen a slight increase.

11 Jul 2023, 01:49:41 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.75, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data for Tata Steel's stock shows that the price is 115.75 with a percent change of 0.35 and a net change of 0.4. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.35% and the actual change in price is 0.4. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a small upward movement.

Click here for Tata Steel Board Meetings

11 Jul 2023, 01:36:48 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.9, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 115.9 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 01:17:27 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 115.7 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.35. This suggests that the stock has increased slightly in value.

11 Jul 2023, 01:01:39 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.45, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.45. There has been a percent change of 0.09, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.1, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:46:22 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.5, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 115.5 with a percent change of 0.13 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.13% and the actual change in price is 0.15 rupees. This data suggests that the stock is relatively stable at the moment.

Click here for Tata Steel AGM

11 Jul 2023, 12:43:33 PM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:32:20 PM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.7, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 115.7 with a percent change of 0.3 and a net change of 0.35. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.3 percent, with a net change of 0.35. Overall, this suggests that Tata Steel stock is experiencing a small positive movement in its price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:18:11 PM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹115.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Tata Steel is 115.35. There has been no change in the percent change and net change, both of which are 0. This suggests that the stock has remained stable and has not experienced any significant fluctuations in price recently.

11 Jul 2023, 12:05:52 PM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 115.35. There has been no net change in the stock price, indicating that it has remained stable. The percent change is also 0, further confirming that there has been no significant movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:50:28 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data of Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 115.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, indicated by a percent change of -0.09 and a net change of -0.1. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

Click here for Tata Steel News

11 Jul 2023, 11:35:35 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the stock price is 115.15. There has been a percent change of -0.17, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.2, suggesting a decrease of 0.2 in the stock price. Overall, the data indicates a small decline in the Tata Steel stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:21:17 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 115.25. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.09. The net change is -0.1.

11 Jul 2023, 11:02:14 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.2, down -0.13% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data shows that Tata Steel's stock price is 115.2. There has been a percent change of -0.13, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -0.15, suggesting a decrease of 0.15 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:50:47 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.35, up 0% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current stock price of Tata Steel is 115.35, with no change in the percent or net change. This suggests that the stock is relatively stable at the moment.

Click here for Tata Steel Dividend

11 Jul 2023, 10:32:30 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.55, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹115.35

11 Jul 2023, 10:22:04 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.65, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹115.35

According to the current data, the Tata Steel stock price is 115.65, with a percent change of 0.26 and a net change of 0.3. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:00:07 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.25, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current price of Tata Steel stock is 115.25. There has been a percent change of -0.09, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.1, suggesting a decrease of 0.1 points. Overall, the stock price of Tata Steel has slightly decreased.

11 Jul 2023, 09:45:08 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.15, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹115.35

The current data shows that the stock price of Tata Steel is 115.15. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.17 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a small decline in the value of Tata Steel stock.

Click here for Tata Steel Profit Loss

11 Jul 2023, 09:35:25 AM IST

Tata Steel Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:33:42 AM IST

Tata Steel share price update :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.35, up 0.0% from yesterday's ₹115.35

Based on the current data of Tata Steel stock, the price is 115.35 and there has been no change in percentage or net change.

11 Jul 2023, 09:20:02 AM IST

Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.6, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹115.35

As per the current data, Tata Steel stock is priced at 115.6 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.25. This suggests that there has been a slight increase in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:04:17 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹115.35, up 3.36% from yesterday's ₹111.6

The current data for Tata Steel's stock shows that the price is 115.35. It has experienced a percent change of 3.36, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 3.75, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 08:20:02 AM IST

Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹111.6 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Tata Steel on the BSE had a volume of 7,669,368 shares and closed at a price of 111.6.

