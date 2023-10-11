Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Tata Steel stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 125.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.75 per share. Investors should monitor Tata Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Tata Steel

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was 124.35, and the close price was 123.8. The stock had a high of 125.9 and a low of 123.75. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is 152,928.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 134.85, and the 52-week low is 98.1. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,611,342 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Tata Steel share price NSE Live :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.75, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹125.25

The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is 125.75. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.5. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

11 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Tata Steel share price Today :Tata Steel trading at ₹125.25, up 1.17% from yesterday's ₹123.8

The current data of Tata Steel's stock shows that the price is 125.25, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the actual change in price is 1.45.

11 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Tata Steel share price Live :Tata Steel closed at ₹123.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,611,342. The closing price for the shares was 123.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.