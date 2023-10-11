Tata Steel share price Today Live Updates : Tata Steel Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, Tata Steel's open price was ₹124.35, and the close price was ₹123.8. The stock had a high of ₹125.9 and a low of ₹123.75. The market capitalization of Tata Steel is ₹152,928.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹134.85, and the 52-week low is ₹98.1. The BSE volume for Tata Steel was 1,611,342 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Tata Steel stock shows that the price is ₹125.75. There has been a 0.4% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.5. This indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.
The current data of Tata Steel's stock shows that the price is ₹125.25, with a percent change of 1.17 and a net change of 1.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.17% and the actual change in price is ₹1.45.
On the last day of trading for Tata Steel on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 1,611,342. The closing price for the shares was ₹123.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!